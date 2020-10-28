1/1
Edward R. Mittelstaedt
Edward R. Mittelstaedt, 87, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.He was born April 19, 1933 in Lorain and had been a life long Vermilion resident.Edward owned and operated Vermilion Heating and Roofing for over 30 years.He was a member of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ and had been an active member of the 4H club. He enjoyed gardening, feeding the fish in his pond, going out to eat, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his son, Ron (Mandy) Mittelstaedt of Vermilion and his grandsons, Andy Mittelstaedt of South Amherst and Scott Mittelstaedt of Elyria.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (nee Horvath) Mittelstaedt; second wife, Carol (Wade-Wolfarth) Mittelstaedt; parents, Carl and Bertha (nee Kuhl) Mittelstaedt; and his infant daughter,Suzanne.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Riddle funeral Home 5345 South Street, Vermilion. Following the visitation, friends and family are invited to meet at Maple Grove Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. The Reverend Joyce E. Schroer will officiate.The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society Ohio Division Inc., 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 .Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
1 entry
October 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
