Edward S. Brunner, 88 of Sheffield Lake peacefully passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Rae Ann in Westlake. He was born November 9, 1932 in Cleveland, OH to parents Charles and Grace (nee Rowe) Brunner.Edward was a graduate of Shaw High School in East Cleveland and he served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He retired from ABF Trucking after 36 years of service. Edward enjoyed fishing, camping, a good hand of poker, working hard and playing hard.He is survived by his loving children Larry (Katherine) and Dave (Karen); cherished granddaughter Grace Brunner; dear brother Jerry Brunner.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Walsh); parents; son Michael; his sister Beverly Wicks; and brother, Jerry Brunner.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to CAST for Kids Foundation