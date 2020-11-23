1/1
Edward S. Brunner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward S. Brunner, 88 of Sheffield Lake peacefully passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Rae Ann in Westlake. He was born November 9, 1932 in Cleveland, OH to parents Charles and Grace (nee Rowe) Brunner.Edward was a graduate of Shaw High School in East Cleveland and he served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He retired from ABF Trucking after 36 years of service. Edward enjoyed fishing, camping, a good hand of poker, working hard and playing hard.He is survived by his loving children Larry (Katherine) and Dave (Karen); cherished granddaughter Grace Brunner; dear brother Jerry Brunner.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Walsh); parents; son Michael; his sister Beverly Wicks; and brother, Jerry Brunner.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to CAST for Kids Foundation


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved