Edward Zaborniak Sr., 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice. He was born on August 16, 1931, in Amherst, Ohio, to Joseph and Agnes (nee Burbliss) Zaborniak and was a 1949 graduate of South Amherst High School. He enlisted with the United States Air Force on June 17, 1949, and was Honorably Discharged on December 20, 1952. Edward made his career as a bricklayer. He retired at the age of 62 in 1993 fromBurrer Masonry, in Elyria. Edward was a 50-year Gold Card Holder with the Brick Layers Union Local 34. Edward was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and a lifetime member of the Italian American Veterans Club. He enjoyed fishing, playing 66, and watching football. He is survived by his children, Edward (Danielle) Zaborniak Jr., Diane (Charles) Monschein, and Lynn (Bill) Faria; grandchildren, Edward III (Allison), Emily (Dan) Swenson, Elena, Angela "Angie," Andrew (Kyra), Matthew, Andrea (Daniel), Shea, Shelby, and Gabe; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicky (Sam) Klosz, and Eleanor (Hank) Kelkota. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Germaine (nee Kocak), in 2009; his son, David Zaborniak, in 2008; parents, Joseph and Agnes Zaborniak; and his brother, Joseph Jr. Zaborniak. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family conducted private family funeral services at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Amherst and interment at Calvary Cemetery, in Lorain on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
.