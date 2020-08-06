1/1
Edward Zaborniak Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Zaborniak Sr., 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice. He was born on August 16, 1931, in Amherst, Ohio, to Joseph and Agnes (nee Burbliss) Zaborniak and was a 1949 graduate of South Amherst High School. He enlisted with the United States Air Force on June 17, 1949, and was Honorably Discharged on December 20, 1952. Edward made his career as a bricklayer. He retired at the age of 62 in 1993 fromBurrer Masonry, in Elyria. Edward was a 50-year Gold Card Holder with the Brick Layers Union Local 34. Edward was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and a lifetime member of the Italian American Veterans Club. He enjoyed fishing, playing 66, and watching football. He is survived by his children, Edward (Danielle) Zaborniak Jr., Diane (Charles) Monschein, and Lynn (Bill) Faria; grandchildren, Edward III (Allison), Emily (Dan) Swenson, Elena, Angela "Angie," Andrew (Kyra), Matthew, Andrea (Daniel), Shea, Shelby, and Gabe; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicky (Sam) Klosz, and Eleanor (Hank) Kelkota. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Germaine (nee Kocak), in 2009; his son, David Zaborniak, in 2008; parents, Joseph and Agnes Zaborniak; and his brother, Joseph Jr. Zaborniak. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family conducted private family funeral services at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Amherst and interment at Calvary Cemetery, in Lorain on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved