Eileen M. (McGuire) Votruba

Eileen M. Votruba (nee McGuire), 88, of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Eileen is survived by her children, Philip (Diane), Jim (Nancy), Billy, Chuck (Denise), Mary Delfino, Johnny, and Rita Beavers (Kevin); son-in-law, Brad Styles; 26 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; daughter, Eileen Styles; parents; and siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 410 Lear Road, on Wednesday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Ron Wearsch officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park. (440)933-3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 14, 2019
