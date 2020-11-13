1/1
Eileen May Gildzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen May Gildzen, 68 years of age, and a former resident of South Amherst, passed away November 12, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain following a three year battle with cancer.She was born January 19, 1952, in Amherst, Ohio. Eileen was the Valedictorian at South Amherst High School with the class of 1970, where she participated in the marching band. She continued her education at Heidelberg University where she received her Bachelor's degree in education and was also a member of the marching band. Eileen had made her home in South Amherst for most of her life before moving to Amherst four years ago. She was employed as a third grade school teacher with the Avon School System for twenty-eights years. Eileen was a lifetime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she was an active member; singing in the choir, belonging to Evening Circle, church council and a volunteer with Vacation Bible School. Eileen enjoyed traveling, shopping and reading. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She had a special place in her heart for her pets Tip, Miss Critt and Cracker Jack. Survivors include many cousins and close community friends.She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Florence “Ket” Gildzen (nee Schneider).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday evening, Nov. 15th, 2020 by reservation at https://signup.com/go/FduFHrz or by calling 440-988-4451 between 9am and 5pm, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Public funeral services for family and friends will be held Monday 11am, Nov. 16th, 2020 at St John’s United Church of Christ 204 Leonard St., South Amherst, Ohio. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. The Rev. Melvin Sayler, pastor of St. John’s United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ 204 Leonard St., South Amherst, Ohio.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved