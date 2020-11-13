Eileen May Gildzen, 68 years of age, and a former resident of South Amherst, passed away November 12, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain following a three year battle with cancer.She was born January 19, 1952, in Amherst, Ohio. Eileen was the Valedictorian at South Amherst High School with the class of 1970, where she participated in the marching band. She continued her education at Heidelberg University where she received her Bachelor's degree in education and was also a member of the marching band. Eileen had made her home in South Amherst for most of her life before moving to Amherst four years ago. She was employed as a third grade school teacher with the Avon School System for twenty-eights years. Eileen was a lifetime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she was an active member; singing in the choir, belonging to Evening Circle, church council and a volunteer with Vacation Bible School. Eileen enjoyed traveling, shopping and reading. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She had a special place in her heart for her pets Tip, Miss Critt and Cracker Jack. Survivors include many cousins and close community friends.She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Florence “Ket” Gildzen (nee Schneider).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday evening, Nov. 15th, 2020 by reservation at https://signup.com/go/FduFHrz
or by calling 440-988-4451 between 9am and 5pm, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Public funeral services for family and friends will be held Monday 11am, Nov. 16th, 2020 at St John’s United Church of Christ 204 Leonard St., South Amherst, Ohio. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. The Rev. Melvin Sayler, pastor of St. John’s United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ 204 Leonard St., South Amherst, Ohio.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.