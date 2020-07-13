Elaine C. Stevens, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice House. She was born on August 21, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Theodore and Helen (nee Alex) Mahoney. Elaine worked in fine jewelry sales for 22 years, with the last seven years of her career at Adrian Michael Jewelers in Rocky River, Ohio. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and enjoyed boating. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Lorig (Dennis Zelina) of Lorain; son, Thomas J. Stevens Jr., of Texas; grandchildren, Shannon (Tristan) Rosado of Florida, and Mitchell Lorig Jr. (fiancée, Melissa Dziurzynski) of North Ridgeville; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Barno; brother, Ted, and sister-in-law, Pat Mahoney of University Heights. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Helen Mahoney; sister, Patricia Griffin; and brother-in-law, Thomas Griffin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation in the funeral center. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of the Western Reserve would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com
