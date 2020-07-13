1/1
Elaine C. Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine C. Stevens, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice House. She was born on August 21, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Theodore and Helen (nee Alex) Mahoney. Elaine worked in fine jewelry sales for 22 years, with the last seven years of her career at Adrian Michael Jewelers in Rocky River, Ohio. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and enjoyed boating. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Lorig (Dennis Zelina) of Lorain; son, Thomas J. Stevens Jr., of Texas; grandchildren, Shannon (Tristan) Rosado of Florida, and Mitchell Lorig Jr. (fiancée, Melissa Dziurzynski) of North Ridgeville; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Barno; brother, Ted, and sister-in-law, Pat Mahoney of University Heights. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Helen Mahoney; sister, Patricia Griffin; and brother-in-law, Thomas Griffin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation in the funeral center. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of the Western Reserve would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved