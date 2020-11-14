1/1
Elaine Kirkpatrick Rippel
Elaine Kirkpatrick Rippel, 90, passed away Nov. 1 in VA Beach. She was born in Lorain to Lois and Ernest Kirkpatrick, the Superintendent of Docks at National Tube (U.S. Steel), grew up on Mildred Ave. with older brothers Ernie (d. 1969) and Ray (d. 1943) and graduated from Lorain High School. She attended U. of Kentucky and moved to Baltimore in 1955 when she married Jack Rippel (d. 1995). At age 45, she founded E/Associates, the first mid-Atlantic custom uniform manufacturer for schools and camps in Baltimore, D.C., VA and VT. She retired after 28 years and moved to VA Beach in 2010.She is survived by daughter, Noel Rippel Bradley of Potomac, MD; grandchildren: Taylor and Jack Bradley; and son, Hank Rippel of Eugene, OR. See full posting and info for 11/21 memorial service via zoom at www.hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth Ministry of Galilee Episcopal Church at https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/galilee or to the Plaza Rescue Volunteer Squad (3610 S. Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach VA 23452).H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartmentswww.hdoliver.com

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
