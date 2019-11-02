|
Elaine Louise Manges, age 71, of Amherst passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1948 in Amherst, Ohio to the late James and Helen (nee Kot) Pozone.She graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 1966 and then went on to further her education at St. John’s College in Cleveland, Ohio where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education. She began her teaching career in 1970 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Elyria, Ohio where she taught for 10 years. In 1993 she joined the teaching staff at St. Joseph Catholic School in Amherst where she taught until her retirement in 2014. Elaine was an extremely gifted teacher, especially in math. She was loved and respected by all her students, parents and fellow teachers.Elaine was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, serving her parish in many capacities. She was a member of the Amherst Garden Club, serving as the Civic Improvement Chair and was a Girl Scout Leader for many years.Gardening, cooking and baking (especially her famous pies), going to baseball games, and reading brought her much enjoyment.Elaine is survived by her husband of 49 years, Martin; daughter, Catherine (Bret Schuster) Manges; brother, James Pozone; cousin, Georgene Uhlir; godson, James (Jennifer) Pozone Jr.; her goddaughter, Margaret Manges; and several nieces and nephews.The Manges family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amherst.The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Elaine to St. Joseph Catholic School, 175 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio 44001.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 3, 2019