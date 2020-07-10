1/1
Elba Velazquez
Elba Velazquez, age 75, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness. Born June 3, 1945, to Florentino and Anastasia (nee Marquez) Rivera in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Elba moved to Lorain in 1967. There she worked for 20 years in the cafeteria of Admiral King High School until her retirement in 2010. She was a member of Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I. Ebenezer in Lorain. Elba enjoyed shopping, going to garage sales, as well as cooking for the community. Surviving is her husband, Milton Velazquez; sons, Milton Velazquez Jr. and Nicky Velazquez; daughters, Jeannette (Tony) Brown and Windy Velazquez; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and a sister. Private services were held at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I. Ebenezer, Lorain. Burial followed at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
