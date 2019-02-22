Eleanor B. Janicek nee Bohac, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019 after a long and fruitful life.Preceded in death by her husband, Valentine; son, Anthony; daughter, Carol; and brothers, Bill and Raymond.Survived by her children, Monica Schnitz (Jim), Valentine (Diane), daughter-in-law, Pamela, Ronald (Linda), Marla Benik (Mike), Julie Arnold (Jamie), and Joseph (Deb). Grandmother to 30 grandchildren; great-grandmother to 33 great-grandchildren; and Aunt to many nieces and nephews.Ellie was known for her kindness and generosity. In the midst of raising seven children, she fostered a young woman along with hosting two foreign exchange students. She also opened her home to feed the homeless. Her home was always open to all in need. Ellie loved cooking for her family, dining out, reading, playing Scrabble, her weekly hair appointments, and shopping for herself, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of every Catholic Church she belonged to. She served her fellow parishioners through delivering the Eucharist, teaching CCD, visiting the sick, and serving on bereavement committees. She was warm, kind, loving, faithful, and giving. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apple Leaf Assisted Living Home at 1328 N. 1st St, Berthoud, CO 80513.Friends and family may call at the Busch Funeral Home at 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Avon, OH following the mass. There will then be a luncheon for family at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Avon Lake, OH. Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary