Eleanor (Riemer) Custis
1930 - 2020
Eleanor Custis (nee Riemer), 89, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. She was born September 5, 1930, in Schenectady, New York. Eleanor attended Heidelberg College, where she met her husband, John. She was the co-founder of Custis Insurance with her husband and they were in business over 60 years. She was a member of the Gyro International Social Club. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, traveling, and above all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving children, Paul (Nancy), Karen (Steve) Bockelman, Robert J. (Joy); and her daughter-in-law, Stephanie; dear grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of 10. She is preceded by her parents; beloved husband, John W.; loving son, Mark; and her brother, Wolfgang. Family and friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012, Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
