Eleanor E. Wiegand (nee Shand), 97, of Amherst, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 22, 1922 and was a lifelong resident of Amherst.Eleanor worked at General Industries and then went on to work at the Amherst school system in the cafeteria, retiring in 1982. She and her husband loved to spend their winter months in sunny North Port, Florida.Eleanor enjoyed bingo, playing cards, dancing and time with friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.Survivors include her husband, Charles of 74 years; children: Sharon Keener, Kathi Baskin and Penny (Rodger) Greenless, all of Amherst; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother Esther Shand; brothers: Kenneth and Paul Shand; sister, Helen Szuch; and grandson Collins Phillips.A memorial service will be held at a later date so that family and friends can come together and celebrate her life.Those wishing to contribute to Eleanor’s memory may do so to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.Andras Crematory and Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.