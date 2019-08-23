|
Eleanor L. Diso (nee Kryc), age 97, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Vermilion in Vermilion, Ohio. Born May 30, 1922 to Frank and Stephanie (nee Tutas) Kryc, Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Lorain. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1940, Class B, where she would later serve on many of the 1940 B Class reunion committees. Later, she went on to work at the First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lorain and the Board of Elections as for 40 years. Eleanor was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Church until its closing, where she served as an officer and member of the St. Stanislaus Parent-Teacher Unit and sang in the choir. She also participated in activities at the International Festival, representing the St. Stanislaus Parish for 17 years. Eleanor was a Charter Member of the Women’s Guild, holding several offices, as well as a member of the National Council of Catholic Women, Ladies Harmony Club for 60 years and a member of the American Association of Retired Persons, Chapter 399. In addition, she was a member of the Cecilian Choir, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and a substitute teacher in Confraternity Classes for seven years. She was instrumental and acted as secretary-treasurer for the 1967 committee to bring the Sisters of St. Joseph’s in Garfield Heights to Lorain Admiral King High School for the Sister’s Concert. She acted in the same capacity in the early 1970s to bring the Kujawiaki Dancers from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. She was an active member of the IAV Post 1, Ladies Auxillary and past officer where she also served spaghetti dinners and worked at the International Festival booth for the Post and participated in the Memorial Day Services and parades. Eleanor also served as secretary to the Deer Track Middies Golf League for many years. Eleanor enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Rebman’s Rebels, as well as golfing, dancing and being a member of the St. Stanislaus Choir. Surviving are her sons, Bruce (Patti) Diso, Richard Diso, Mark (Janet) Diso; daughter, Diane (Michael) Jaffe; grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Ondrick, Jacqueline (Jason) Suggs, Robert (Meaghan) Jaffe, Josh Jaffe and Jeanine (Trent) Young; and five great-grandchildren, Sawyer Ondrick and Christopher, Tristan, Mason and Finley Young. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Faust D. Diso; parents, Frank and Stephanie (nee Tutas) Kryc; son, Gary Diso; granddaughter, Samantha Diso; brothers, Adolf Kritz and Stanley Kryc; and sisters, Virginia Brezina, Florence Mazqai and Wanda Demyan Mrosko. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 30 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Craig Hovanec will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019