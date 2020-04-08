|
Eleanor L. Gnandt (nee Toth), 93, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George; and her daughters, Carmen Dudash (Adam) and Karen Napoli (Clem). She is survived by sons, Mark (Marianne), Eric (Michele), and Kurt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Schaffer (Jerry); sister-in-law, Eloise Toth (Elmer, deceased); and special cousin, Margaret Forrester. She was born in Cleveland and was a resident of Penfield Township since 1940. She graduated from Penfield High School in 1943. Eleanor was the Township Clerk and Fiscal Officer of Penfield from 1975 until 2012 and served as secretary to the Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for 18 years. As a member of the Lorain County Trustees and Clerks Association, she served as Secretary for four years and Secretary/Treasurer for three. She was Secretary/Treasurer of the Penfield Recreation Board for 17 years, President of the Penfield Alumni Association several times and Keystone Band Parents. She held every office in the Penfield PTA, was a member of the Farm Women’s Club, Birthday Club, Penfield Historical Society, the local Grange, Farm Bureau, the County Agricultural and Natural Resources Council, the County Ad-Hoc Committee, and served on the State Solid Waste Committee for a year. Through her efforts, the local townships were permitted to distribute Government Surplus food and commodities, and she worked at the Penfield center until the program ended. She also assisted with the Well-Help food distribution. For her assistance to the Lorain County 4H program, she was presented with the Meritorious Award. In 1998, she was the recipient of a $5000 grant for Penfield as one of two clerks in the United States that received the Hometown Leadership Award from the National Center for Small Communities and the Wal-Mart Corporation for her dedication and extra effort and activities for the township and her talent for getting grants. These included full funding for the Recycle Center and participating in securing $170,911 from the Department of Natural Resources for the development of the Recreation Park. It is estimated that the grants she had a major role in obtaining were in the $300,000 to $350,000 range. Because of this, she received a commendation from the Auditor of State, with formal recognition from the Ohio House of Representatives and the County Commissioners. She was an active writer working as a correspondent for the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram from 1971 to 1999, the Wellington Enterprise from 1958 to 2000, the Rural Urban Record from 1995 to 2014, and the Firelands Farmer from 1995 to 2015. She also compiled and published a two-volume history of Penfield Township. She attended St. Patrick Church in Wellington where she was a former member of the Altar and Rosary Society and taught religious classes. Her interests included farming, crocheting, fishing, gardening, genealogy, crafts, and anything that had to do with Penfield. For many years she exhibited in seven county fairs with needlework, crafts, and garden produce. At one time she held the record for most entries and ribbons at the Lorain County Fair. She enjoyed traveling and in addition to touring the 50 states was abroad several times. Her biggest pride and enjoyment was her family. Her other great loves were living in Penfield, working with the Trustees and the people of Penfield, and driving a tractor in the farm fields. Due to the current situation, there will be no services or gathering at this time. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2020