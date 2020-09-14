Eleanor “Elly” M. Elkin (nee Emery), age 90, and a resident of Oberlin, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Amherst Manor after a brief illness. Elly was born January 10, 1930, in Amherst, to the late William J. and Dorothy (nee Schroeder) Emery and attended Henrietta School. In the past, Elly was a waitress at the former restaurants in Elyria, Walt’s Restaurant and Isley’s Restaurant. For many years, she was a cashier at the former Fisher Fazio’s located on Second Street, Elyria, from where she retired in 1983 after 27 years of working. In retirement, Elly and her husband, the late Kenneth C. Elkin, enjoyed camping and boating and wintered in Bonita Springs, Florida. She also drove a race car at both the Lorain County Speedway and the Sandusky Speedway and won several Powder Puff competitions at both speedways. Elly’s husband was a private pilot and often times Elly would go flying with him. She was a former member of South Amherst United Methodist Church. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth W. and Linda Elkin of Vermilion; grandsons, Dana (Crystal) Elkin of Vermilion and Dennis (Stefanie) Elkin of Vermilion; six great-grandsons; her sister, Shirley Emery; and brothers, Bob Emery and Eugene Hopkins. In addition to her husband, Elly was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Pietch and Betty Sanders; and brothers, William Emery Jr., Richard Emery, and Donald Emery. There will be a Graveside service 1 p.m., Friday at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion with Rev. Mark Telepak officiating.