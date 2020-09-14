1/1
Eleanor M. "Elly" (Emery) Elkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor “Elly” M. Elkin (nee Emery), age 90, and a resident of Oberlin, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Amherst Manor after a brief illness. Elly was born January 10, 1930, in Amherst, to the late William J. and Dorothy (nee Schroeder) Emery and attended Henrietta School. In the past, Elly was a waitress at the former restaurants in Elyria, Walt’s Restaurant and Isley’s Restaurant. For many years, she was a cashier at the former Fisher Fazio’s located on Second Street, Elyria, from where she retired in 1983 after 27 years of working. In retirement, Elly and her husband, the late Kenneth C. Elkin, enjoyed camping and boating and wintered in Bonita Springs, Florida. She also drove a race car at both the Lorain County Speedway and the Sandusky Speedway and won several Powder Puff competitions at both speedways. Elly’s husband was a private pilot and often times Elly would go flying with him. She was a former member of South Amherst United Methodist Church. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth W. and Linda Elkin of Vermilion; grandsons, Dana (Crystal) Elkin of Vermilion and Dennis (Stefanie) Elkin of Vermilion; six great-grandsons; her sister, Shirley Emery; and brothers, Bob Emery and Eugene Hopkins. In addition to her husband, Elly was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Pietch and Betty Sanders; and brothers, William Emery Jr., Richard Emery, and Donald Emery. There will be a Graveside service 1 p.m., Friday at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion with Rev. Mark Telepak officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved