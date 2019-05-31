|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" M. Michalski (nee: Petrencak), 89 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Amherst Manor Nursing, home following a full and meaningful life.
She was born June 18, 1929 in Lorain, Ohio. Ellie attended Holy Trinity and St. Mary's School in Lorain. She was a graduate of Kent State University. Ellie lived in Wisconsin for six years before moving to Amherst where she had lived most of her life.
Ellie spent seven years in a Catholic Convent as a sister in St. Louis and Ferguson, Missouri. She was a Elementary School Teacher for 36 years in the Lorain County area. Ellie attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and the Church of the Open Door in Elyria, where she was active with the Ambassador Class and Ladies Bible Study.
Survivors include her children, Daniel C. Michalski (Laura), of Madison, Wisconsin, and Debra Pillivant (Dennis), of Wellington; four grandchildren, Sam, Kelli, Mandy, and Sarah; seven great-grandchildren; and her loving friends, Dave and Carol Tettaton, of South Amherst.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Raymond Michalski, on January 3, 1999; her brother, Joseph A. Petrencak; and her parents, Joseph and Mary Petrencak (nee: Cerveniak).
Private graveside services will be held by the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 1, 2019