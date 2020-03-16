|
|
Elfie S. Doman (nee Smeby), 88, of Vermilion, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home with family by her side after a lengthy illness. She was born May 25, 1931 in Panama City, FL and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 53 years, moving from Panama City. Elfie worked for G.M. as a Machine Operator for 21 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the UAW #780 and enjoyed fishing, boating, and entertaining people. She is survived by her sons, Ken (Jan) Hall of Streamwood, IL, Kevin (Donna) Miller of N. Olmsted, and Jack (Sue) Miller of Tallahassee, FL; daughters, Davida (Rick) Stohrel of Sheffield, Glenda (John) McMaster of Alexandria, VA; and April Lauchman of Vermilion; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hall of Deer Park, TX; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Darrel Smeby of San Antonio, TX; many nieces and nephews, including Debbie Middleton, who shared a special relationship with her Aunt; and her special neighbor, Candy Weber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Doman; son, Keith Hall; granddaughter, Jade Hall; parents, Sigurd and Anna (nee Mosley) Smeby; sisters, Carolyn Rike and Sharon Clark; and her brothers, Sigurd Smeby and Gordon Smeby. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. (Funeral services will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/riddlefh). Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Avon. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Disable American Veterans (www.dav.org) or the (https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/ohio/cleveland). Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 17, 2020