Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
4501 Clinton Ave.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Monskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede J. (Schmidt) Monskie


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elfriede J. (Schmidt) Monskie Obituary
Elfriede J. Monskie (nee Schmidt), age 93, of Columbus, Ohio, died Monday, November 25th, 2019 following a fall at her residence at The Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center. She was born January 24th, 1927 in Bremerhaven, Germany and lived in Lorain from 1961 until the time she moved to Columbus in 2012. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lorain and the Lorain Liedertafel, a German club, for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Lorain YMCA for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, socializing with members of the German community, traveling, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survivors include daughters, Marietta Korinko, of Powell, Ohio and Susan Shlapack, of Baltimore, Maryland; along with six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Marion Bruns; and brother, Bernhaard Schmidt, both of Bremerhaven, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arthur A. Monskie; parents, Kathe Schmidt and Johann Schmidt; sister, Hildegard Schaffer; and brother, Jurgen Schmidt. Friends may call Saturday, December 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4501 Clinton Ave., Lorain. The Reverend Laurie Miller, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Arrangements by Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Elfriede’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elfriede's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -