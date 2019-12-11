|
Elfriede J. Monskie (nee Schmidt), age 93, of Columbus, Ohio, died Monday, November 25th, 2019 following a fall at her residence at The Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center. She was born January 24th, 1927 in Bremerhaven, Germany and lived in Lorain from 1961 until the time she moved to Columbus in 2012. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lorain and the Lorain Liedertafel, a German club, for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Lorain YMCA for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, socializing with members of the German community, traveling, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survivors include daughters, Marietta Korinko, of Powell, Ohio and Susan Shlapack, of Baltimore, Maryland; along with six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Marion Bruns; and brother, Bernhaard Schmidt, both of Bremerhaven, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arthur A. Monskie; parents, Kathe Schmidt and Johann Schmidt; sister, Hildegard Schaffer; and brother, Jurgen Schmidt. Friends may call Saturday, December 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4501 Clinton Ave., Lorain. The Reverend Laurie Miller, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Arrangements by Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Elfriede’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 12, 2019