|
|
Elisha Diane Vazur, age 32, of Lorain, passed away in the Intensive Care Unit of Mercy Regional Medical Center on the morning of Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Toledo on August 14, 1987, Elisha had been a resident of Lorain since the fourth grade. She had previously lived in Michigan, North Carolina, and Minnesota, while both of her parents fulfilled duty assignments in the United States Marine Corps. Elisha was a 2005 graduate of Clearview High School, where she played tuba in the Clipper marching band and cello in the school’s orchestra. She later attended classes at Lorain County Community College. She enjoyed nature, lakes, and visiting local parks whenever time permitted. She was also an avid reader with a special interest in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels. Elisha is survived by her daughter, Delila Diane Brown, at home; mother, Sandra “Sandee” K. Vazur (nee Viles), of Lorain; sister, Ginger (Juan) Martinez, of Brownsville, Texas; and brothers, Holden and Owen Vazur, both of Lorain. She also leaves her companion of 12 years, Aaron Brown; nephews, Adrian, Mario, Gabriel, and Oliver; and her maternal grandmother, Virginia Viles (nee Bagley) of Dundee, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father, Mark A. Vazur, on July 19th of this year; maternal grandfather, Norman Viles, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Pauline (nee Martinosky) Vazur. Private family funeral services are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Vazur and Brown Families, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 30, 2019