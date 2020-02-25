|
|
Eliza Maria Gornek (nee Cornejo), 61, of Elyria, died Monday, February 24, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 20, 1958 in Lorain, Ohio and had resided in Elyria. She graduated from Southview High School in 1977 and graduated from the University of Cincinnati where she was a member of the ZTA (Zeta Tau Alpha) Sorority. Eliza retired from State of Ohio Adult Parole Authority as a State Parole Officer and previously worked at Lorain Correctional Institution as a Corrections Officer. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Eliza enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her many interests, including baking, cooking, sewing, crafts, gardening and spending her summers with family and friends at Camp Ogontz. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 19 years, Rick Gornek, of Elyria; her father, Gregorio "Jerry" Cornejo of Lorain; her step-son, Ricky Gornek, Jr., of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; sisters, Linda Taylor, of Lorain, Gerri Ann Cornejo, of Cleveland, Angela (Mark) Dunn, of Sandusky; brothers, John Cornejo, of Lorain, and Daniel (Pamala) Cornejo, of Akron; brother-in-law, Mark (Kelli) Gornek; and many nieces and nephews; and her loving pet dog, Titus. She was preceded in death by her mother, Adelina "Lele" Cornejo. Her family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Closing Prayers will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive (and Grove Ave., Rt. 57), Lorain. The Rev. Father John C. Retar, Pastor will officiate. Her family suggests, in lieu of flowers, to send memorial contributions to SouthernCare Hospice Services, 9501 US Highway 250 N, Suite 2, Milan, OH 44846. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2020