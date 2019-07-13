|
|
Elizabeth “Betty” Savinsky (nee Berstling), 79, of Lorain, died Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in Lorain.She was born November 17, 1939 in Lorain and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain.Betty attended St Anthony Elementary School, graduated from Lorain High School and attended Lorain Business College. She had worked as a cashier at A&P Grocery and then as a secretary at Lorain Products. Betty was a member of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her children: Debbie Gilles (Bill) of Amherst, Sue Zajkowski (Rick) of Powell and Don Savinsky of Gahanna; grandchildren: Bryan Gilles, Benjamin Gilles (Brittany), Collin, Evan and Lauren Zajkowski and Brandon Savinsky; twin great granddaughters: Harper & Isla Gilles and many cousins, nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald J. Savinsky on November 29, 2016; parents, Stephen & Elizabeth Berstling (nee Martonchik) and brothers: Joseph, Robert & Tom Berstling.Private family funeral services were held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. The Rev Edward Smith, pastor, presided. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E Erie Ave, Lorain, OH. 44052Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on July 14, 2019