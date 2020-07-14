Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Gillespie (nee Ducar), 83, of Lorain, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mill Manor Nursing Home in Vermilion after a long illness. She was born February 16, 1937, in Cleveland and had resided in Lorain most of her life. Betty Ann and her husband, John, enjoyed spending time at their second home in Daytona Beach, walking on the beach and collecting seashells. She enjoyed sitting by the lake, sitting on the porch with her neighbors, going out to eat, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain. She is survived by her son, William Gillespie (Brenda) of Lorain; grandchildren, Michael Gillespie of Lorain, Lindsey Beach (Chris) of Elyria, and Taylor Gillespie of Independence; daughter-in-law, Carrie Gillespie of Independence; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ducar (nee Bodnar) of Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John Gillespie in 2007; son, John R. Gillespie in 2018; parents, John R. Ducar Sr. and Mary Ducar (nee Ftacnik) and brother, John R. Ducar Jr. in 2004. Private family funeral services will at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish, will preside.Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd. N #445, Independence, OH 44131. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.