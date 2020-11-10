1/1
Elizabeth Hamner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Hamner, 54, of Wellington, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at ResCare of Wellington after a lengthy illness.She was born March 26, 1966 in Lorain and had been a Wellington resident for the past 10 years moving from Vermilion.Elizabeth worked at the Murray Ridge Center where she also sang in the Choraliers.She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, bowling, swimming, and listening to music.She is survived by her brothers, Tad Wright, Albert R Hamner, and Chris Wright; sisters, Sandra Kidd and Deb Dean; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nadyne (nee Randle) Hamner; and her sister, Kathleen Garrison.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Rev. Cliff Morris will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family would like to thank ResCare for taking such good care of Elizabeth and loving her like she was one of their own family.Memorial Contributions are suggested to ResCare of Wellington, 110 Weber Ct Wellington, OH 44090.Online condolences may be made atwww.riddlefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved