Elizabeth Hamner, 54, of Wellington, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at ResCare of Wellington after a lengthy illness.She was born March 26, 1966 in Lorain and had been a Wellington resident for the past 10 years moving from Vermilion.Elizabeth worked at the Murray Ridge Center where she also sang in the Choraliers.She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, bowling, swimming, and listening to music.She is survived by her brothers, Tad Wright, Albert R Hamner, and Chris Wright; sisters, Sandra Kidd and Deb Dean; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nadyne (nee Randle) Hamner; and her sister, Kathleen Garrison.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Rev. Cliff Morris will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family would like to thank ResCare for taking such good care of Elizabeth and loving her like she was one of their own family.Memorial Contributions are suggested to ResCare of Wellington, 110 Weber Ct Wellington, OH 44090.Online condolences may be made atwww.riddlefuneralhome.com
.