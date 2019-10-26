Home

Elizabeth "Betty" Huffman


1919 - 2013
Elizabeth "Betty" Huffman In Memoriam
ELIZABETH "BETTY" HUFFMAN
OCT. 26, 1919 - MARCH 11, 2013

Happy Birthday in Heaven

Birthday wishes sent to Heaven from your family below
We miss you and love you dearly and we wanted you to know

Your birthday's not forgotten and your memory lives on
We celebrate the life you had even though you are gone

If we were given just one wish, one that would come true
We'd wish you back beside us to spend the day with you

We will always love and miss you and will often shed a tear
Especially on your special day year after year.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mom,
Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Great-Great Grandma
Your loving Sons, Bill, Cal, Doug and their families
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Oct. 26, 2019
