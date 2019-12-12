|
Elizabeth (Betty) Kosman Sofranko, age 89, of Sheffield Lake and formerly of Lorain, passed away peacefully December 10, 2019 surrounded by family in her home. Her lifetime commitment to the Lorain community through her multiple civic volunteer leadership roles including the St. Joseph/Lorain Community Hospital Foundation, Lorain Palace, and efforts in support of Catholic education defined a life that touched countless people throughout the community she loved. Faith, family and travel were the cornerstones of a life extraordinarily well lived. Her 67-year love affair with her cherished husband, Gene, was the foundation of her life as they raised a family of nine children while contributing substantially to the success of the city of Lorain for over half a century through the family business, Lorain/Lakeland Glass Company. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Eugene (Gene) Sofranko; and is survived by her loving children, Christopher, of Erie (PA); Kevin (Laurie), of Avon Lake; Karen (Michael) Ploszek, of St. Charles (IL); Ann (Fritz) Shadley, of Cincinnati (OH); Sue (Scott) Pedersen, of Barrington (IL); Betsy (Joseph) Tedesco, of Downers Grove, IL; Patricia (Michael) Smith, of Lakewood; Dr. Jean (Mark) Reinhold, of Lakewood; Sallie (Robert) Hoelscher, of Westlake; 29 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Her life will be honored at Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave. in Lorain on Sunday, December 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 8th St. in Lorain on Monday, December 16 at 10 a.m., followed by a private burial. The Rev. Daniel Divis, pastor, will preside. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Lorain and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 13, 2019