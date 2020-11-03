Elizabeth J. “Betty” Turner (nee Kraly), 83, of Lorain, died Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain.She was born September 2, 1937 in Lorain and had resided in Lorain most of her life.Betty graduated from Lorain High School and worked for the Lorain Journal as a distribution supervisor retiring after 20 years. She was a member of St Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain where she volunteered with Tuesday bingo and helped make pirohi and nutroll.Betty enjoyed making stained glass and loved cats and basset hounds.She is survived by her children: Ed Turner (Kim), Joe Turner and Mary Turner, all of Lorain; granddaughter, Amanda Bray (Jason); great granddaughter, Cecilia Bray; sister, Dorothy McGinty of Wellington; brothers: Thomas Kraly (Karen) of Bethesda, Maryland and John Kraly (Sally) of Marengo, Ohio and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Kraly of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jack F. Turner on November 21, 1996; grandson, Jake; parents, Frank & Mary Kraly (nee Ducar); brother, Frank Kraly Jr; sister, Mary Ann Lemley and brother-in-law, Jim McGinty. The family will receive friends Friday November 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral liturgy at 11:00 am at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. The Very Reverend Father Andrew Nagrant, pastor of St Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, will preside. Private family burial will be held at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.Memorial contributions can be made to the Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH 44035Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net