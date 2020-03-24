|
Elizabeth Louise Wallace, age 96, died peacefully in her home March 18, 2020. Born in Delaware, Ohio in 1923, she graduated from Frank B. Willis High School in Delaware and Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio. She served as a Navy nurse for one year during WWII in Philadelphia. She married John David Wallace in 1946, living in Lorain, OH and then moving to Avon Lake in 1952 where she lived until moving to Tennessee in 2018 to be cared for by her daughter, Beth Wallace.She was employed as a nurse at Fairview Park Hospital, by Dr. Stifter orthodontist, and by the Lorain County Public Health Department. She continued to serve the community after retirement, volunteering at many places including the Thrift Exchange and the Avon Lake Public Library.She was a loyal and faithful member for 65 years of the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday School, working in the church office, and making quilts for benefits, serving whenever asked. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Wern Crumb and Abbie Crumb (nee Havens); brothers, Joy (Ruth) and Asa (Louise) Crumb; sister, Isabel (Dan) Jones; her husband of 55 years, John David Wallace; and her son, John David Wallace, Jr.She is survived by her daughters, Susan McConnell (Beth O’Neil) of Chicago IL and Beth Wallace (Gil Johnson) of Treadway TN; grandchildren, Sarah McConnell (Ron Raphael) of Brooklyn, NY and Kacey Wallace of Bend, OR; great-grandchildren, Sadie Raphael, Roxanne Raphael, and Axel Johnson.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Avon Lake Presbyterian Church 32340 Electric Blvd, Avon Lake, OH 44012.She will be remembered for her warmth, her willingness to serve, and her infectious smile. A graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens was held on March 24. A memorial service will be announced on our website.www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 25, 2020