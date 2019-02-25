|
Elizabeth "Betty" Lundberg (nee Holbury) passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Betty was born to George and Rose Holbury on October 18, 1928, in Avon, Ohio. She attended Avon Lake Schools, graduatingin May of 1946. Her hobbies were baking, cake decorating, doing crossword puzzles, and sewing. Betty married Robert Lundberg in 1946. They had two sons, Robert A. and William H. She obtained her real estate license in Ohio in 1970. In 1986, she and Bob moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. She obtained her real estate license in Florida in 1985 and sold there, until retiring in June of 2001. When she retired, they moved back to Avon Lake.Betty is survived by her son, Robert Lundberg (Susan) of Moatsville, W.Va; grandson, William, and wife, Andrea, and their three children, Brionna, Alyssa, and William, of Sheffield Lake; goddaughter, Dawn Rockas; step-granddaughter; three great-granddaughters; and one step-great-grandson. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, William H. Lundberg; parents, George and Rose Holbury; brother, Brig. Gen. Robert J. Holbury; sisters; Winifred Conrad, Margaret Bramhall, Jeanne Oster; and grandson, Christopher Lundberg.A private family service will be held at a later date. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2019