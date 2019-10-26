|
|
Elizabeth Mae Fridenstine (nee: Wagner), 90 years of age, and a resident of North Ridgeville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 25, 2019, at The Lutheran Home of Westlake, following a long and full life.Mae was born September 9, 1929, in Lorain where she graduated from Clearview High School. She married the late Alvin "Al" Fridenstine and they made their home in Virginia for six years before moving to North Ridgeville where they built their own home and lived for over fifty-nine years.Mae was a devoted wife and homemaker. She was a member of Church of the Open Door in Elyria where she sang in the choir, helped with the decorating committee, and was a VBS leader for many years. She shared her love of Christ with many women as a Ladies Bible Study leader and went with her husband on a missions trip to the Ivory Coast of Africa. She loved to ride motorcycle with him in their early years together, but most of all she treasured time spent with her family at their cabin in Pennsylvania.Survivors include her children: George (Sandra) Fridenstine of Franklin, TN, Sandie (Bruce) Walsh and Mary (Greg) Shagovac both of Avon; her grandchildren: Jason (Amery) Fridenstine, Kelly (Andrew Durette) Walsh, Kate (Matthew Dodok) Walsh, Kristie (Daniel) Puls, Zackery Shagovac, Jacob (Julia) Shagovac; her great grandchildren: Charlie Fridenstine, Mason Fridenstine, Elijah Puls, Isaac Puls, Lydia Puls; and her sister, Beverly Izworski of Lorain.Mae was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Alvin in 2016; her siblings: Harry "Hap" III, Robert, Donald, and Janice Asberry; and her parents, Harry Elijah and Lucille Mae Wagner (nee: Roth).Friends may call Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will be held privately by the family. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Steppin' Out Missions, PO Box 532, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 27, 2019