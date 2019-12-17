Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
440-365-1271
For more information about
Elizabeth Morgan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Elyria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (George) Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (George) Morgan Obituary
Elizabeth Morgan (nee George), 90 years old, of Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake, Ohio, passed away at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Mrs. Morgan was born in Fletcher, Vermont on October 5, 1929. She had lived in the area for 65 years, moving from Vermont. She was a waitress at Hazel’s Restaurant on Cleveland Street and was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She enjoyed bingo, spending time with family, fishing, gardening, and her pets. Surviving her are her children, Michael (Sue), of Lagrange, Diane (Gary), of Wooster, Richard, of Lakewood, Donna (Tom), of Avon Lake, and Denny (Leslie), of Elyria. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Morgan; and her parents, Edward and Lucinda (nee Robinson) George. Friends may call at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria Ohio on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 611 Lake Avenue, Elyria, Ohio. The Reverend Father Charles J. Ryba will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon, Ohio. To sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.reichlroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -