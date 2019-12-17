|
Elizabeth Morgan (nee George), 90 years old, of Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake, Ohio, passed away at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Mrs. Morgan was born in Fletcher, Vermont on October 5, 1929. She had lived in the area for 65 years, moving from Vermont. She was a waitress at Hazel’s Restaurant on Cleveland Street and was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She enjoyed bingo, spending time with family, fishing, gardening, and her pets. Surviving her are her children, Michael (Sue), of Lagrange, Diane (Gary), of Wooster, Richard, of Lakewood, Donna (Tom), of Avon Lake, and Denny (Leslie), of Elyria. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Morgan; and her parents, Edward and Lucinda (nee Robinson) George. Friends may call at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria Ohio on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 611 Lake Avenue, Elyria, Ohio. The Reverend Father Charles J. Ryba will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon, Ohio. To sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.reichlroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019