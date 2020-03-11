|
|
Elizabeth R. Graziano, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Kensington Care Center in Aurora, OH. She was born on July 8, 1930 in Elyria, OH, to her parents, Peter and Josephine (nee Wroblewski) Gailey. She is survived by her daughter, Nora Ahrens of Macedonia; sons, Dominick Graziano of Tampa and David Graziano of Lorain; grandchildren, Sara Graziano of New York, Christopher Ahrens of Beachwood, Leigh Graziano of Tampa, Alexander Graziano of Denver and Alyssa Ahrens of New York; and great-grandchildren, Francesca Fucci and Braxton Ahrens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Graziano; sisters, Gertrude (Mitro), Virginia (Martin); and brother, Robert Gailey. Private funeral services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, OH. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2020