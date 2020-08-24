1/
Elizabeth T. (Buckosh) Suppa
Elizabeth T. Suppa (nee Buckosh), 87, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She worked various jobs throughout her life but was primarily a homemaker who loved baking and flower gardening. Her biggest passion, however, was her grandchildren. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Dale Suppa (Cheryl) and Debra Cox; grandchildren, Gina Suppa-Evans, Gabrielle Suppa-Drenski, and Matthew Cox; and great-grandchildren, Clayton Evans and Lilah Drenski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Catherine Buckosh; sisters, Grace Figalo and Helen Kiesel; and brothers, Louis, James, Frank, Alex, Steve, Joseph, and George Buckosh. A private family celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
