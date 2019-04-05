|
Ella Mae K. Green, 93, of Wakeman departed her earthly life on April 4, 2019 at the Gaymont Nursing Center, Norwalk, Ohio. She was born May 23, 1925 in Lorain, Ohio from the union of Ruth C. (Meister) and Walter E. Read. Ella Mae graduated from Lorain High school in 1943. She married C. Nelson "Nellie" Green October 7, 1944 and was married 67 years. She resided in Wakeman and helped work on the family farm. Ella Mae had an egg route in Lorain and Wakeman for many years and was affectionately known as the "egg lady." In the late 1940's, Ella Mae and her cohort, Evelyn Morey, taught kindergarten in the WakemanSchool District. Ella Mae was a past matron of the former Wakeman Chapter #460 O.E.S. and was a 70-plus-year member of Althea Chapter #438 O.E.S. of Monroeville, Ohio. Ella Mae was a member of the Wakeman Congregational Church, Wakeman Grange and worked at the Grange booth at the Huron County Fair for many years. She enjoyed being with her family on holidays, horses, and any animals in general, camping, and wintering in Florida. She is survived by her sons, Daniel, of New London, Kenneth (Christina), of Wakeman, Dennis (Stephanie), of Woodstock, Ohio; and daughter, Diane (James) Garner, of Wakeman; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Caroline Bechstein, of Arcadia, Florida; and several nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ella Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother and sister-in-law, Richard E. (2019) and Patsy Read; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard B. and Olive Green; brother-in-law, Richard Bechstein; nephew, James A. Read; and great nephew, Michael R. Green; and her beloved dog, Dixie. The Green family thanks all of the care givers at home, the Kidney Dialysis Center, Gaymont Nursing Center and Stein Hospice. And a huge thank you to her dear friend and care giver, Vicki Patterson, who stayed with her to the very end. Friends may call at the Wakeman Congregational Church on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Canfield Cemetery.Online condolences may be left at:mormanfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Wakeman Congregational Church Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 92, Wakeman, OH 44889 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 6, 2019