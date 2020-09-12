Ellen Theresa Price, age 60, of Ashland, formerly of Amherst passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 at Crystal Care Center, Ashland surrounded by family.She was born in Lorain and had resided in Amherst until moving to Ashland in 2013.A graduate of Murray Ridge School, she worked at Murray Ridge Workshop for many years until moving to Ashland, where she went to work for Dale Roy Workshop and was recognized as employee of the month several times.Ellen enjoyed dancing and entertaining others, bowling, swimming, bocce ball and participated in Special Olympics
.Survivors include her sisters, Susan (Jack) Hart of Elyria, Jane (Rick) Super of New Hill, NC; brothers, Rick (Kathy) Price of Mansfield, and Bill (Justine) Price of North Ridgeville, several nieces and nephews and her special friend Jenny Hawks of Ashland.She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Eleanor Price; sister, Pat and brother-in- law, Dan Malin and sister-in-law, Rita Price.The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 PM at Hempel Funeral Home 373 Cleveland Avenue, Amherst Ohio 44001. Closing prayers will be held at Hempel Funeral Home 9:30 AM Tuesday of which will be live streamed on Bogner Family Funeral Home Facebook page. 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Parish 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. Rev. Tim O’Connor, Pastor will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery., Amherst Twp. Due to COVID 19, face covering and proper social distancing is required.Memorial contributions are suggested to Life Care Hospice of Wooster, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or Ashland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Attn: Special Olympics
, 1256 Center Street, Ashland, OH 44805.For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com