Ellen Watkins (Daly) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2020. Ellen was born April 21, 1933, to John and Minnie Daly, at The Sweep, Kilmeaden, County Waterford, Ireland. Ellen married Alden Monroe Watkins on October 26th, 1953. Ellen is survived by her four children, Clarence David Watkins (Laura) of Elyria, Ohio, Patrick John Watkins (Jan) of Cottonwood, Idaho, Faith Louise Negron of Fairview Park, Ohio and Kimberly Bernadette Beres of Lorain, Ohio; sister, Alice Saulkalns of Goderich, Ontario, Canada; and brother, John Daly of Butlerstown, Orchardstown, County Waterford, Ireland. Ellen is also survived by her grandchildren, Danette Bryant of Oberlin, Ben Negron (Lori) of Westlake, David Watkins (Jenna) of Elyria, Tony Negron of Fairview Park, Kathleen (Brian) Reitz of Akron, Patrick (Katie) Watkins of Columbus, Wallace (Denise) Bryant of Lorain, Alison (Shane) Acevedo of Lorain; and 16 great-grandchildren. Ellen is also survived by many nephews and nieces living in the United States, Canada, and Ireland. Ellen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alden; sister, Maureen Daly; and brothers, Thomas Daly and Pakie Daly. Ellen was a longtime member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Elyria, Ohio. Ellen was a licensed practical nurse, most recently at St. John Westshore Hospital in Westlake. She received her nurse's training in England. Ellen loved to knit and to bake and go camping with her late husband. She was an avid gardener and lover of all flowers, birds, and dogs. Ellen (a.k.a. Nellie) was a faithful daughter of Ireland, proud of her Unites States citizenship and equally proud of her Irish roots. Everyone who met Ellen, or Nellie, as she was affectionately known, soon thereafter, loved her. Due to Covid-19 and CDC regulations, all services are private to the family. Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Mass will be live-streamed through Facebook on Holick Craciun Funeral Home page. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



