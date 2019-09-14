|
Elmer Bado, 80 years of age, and a lifelong resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.Elmer was born January 25, 1939, in Amherst and spent his entire life in Amherst. He served as city street department superintendent for Amherst for 32 years and retired in 1992. He had a tremendous work ethic and served his city and community well.Elmer was well known in the community for his love of breeding and raising beagles. He has been the president of the Lorain County Beagle Club for 54 years. Elmer served as an officer for the Heartland Federation, Northern Ohio Beagle Association, and organized many fund raisers for these groups such as steak fries, turkey shoots, auctions and raffles. He was young at heart and followed the local high school sports teams and even coached little league baseball. Elmer was a 4H advisor for the Lorain County Steer Club. Survivors include his loving companion of thirty-four years, Sharon Staveski; his children: Michael (Christina) Bado of Chilicothe; Dale Bado (Joanie) of Nova; Kathe Pittman of Lorain; Traci (Jeff) Stoll of Collins; Jeff (Theresa) Staveski of Oberlin; his grandchildren: Melanie, Katelyn, Michele, Jordyn, Emily, and Logan; as well as great granddaughter, Natali.Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Bado, Sr. (nee: Keressi); his brother, Joseph (Helen) Bado; his sister, Anne (Wayne) Sheller.Friends may call Monday, September 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Arthur Wiegand, pastor of The Sanctuary Church of South Amherst will officiate. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Lorain County Beagle Club, c/o 52475 New London Eastern Road, Nova OH 44859.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019