Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Elmer G. Kozich


1917 - 2020
Elmer G. Kozich Obituary
Elmer G. Kozich, 102, of Lorain, died Saturday December 28, 2019 at Rae-Ann Suburban Nursing Home in Westlake.He was born November 15, 1917 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Elmer graduated from Lorain High School and then served with the US Army in the European Theater during World War II. He was discharged as a First Lieutenant in 1953.On February 14, 1942, he married Olivia Musial in a military ceremony in Aberdeen, Maryland and was married for 67 years.Elmer served on the Lorain Fire Department from 1946-1975 retiring with the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.He enjoyed sports and mechanics and was a member of Lighthouse Methodist Church in Lorain.He is survived by his daughters: Sharon (Mike) Atkinson of Maui, Hawaii and Sandra (Ken) McKenzie of North Ridgeville; granddaughter Kim (Tim) Lehr, grandson David (Callie) McKenzie; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Olivia Kozich (nee Musial) in 2009, parents John and Elsie Kozich (nee Brown), sister Goldie Kozich in 1924 and brothers John Kozich in 1989 and Donald Kozich in 2007.The family will receive friends Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am in the funeral chapel. The Rev. Ray Anglea of First Baptist Church in Elyria will preside. Burial will be held in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or the Salvation Army, 2506 Broadway Ave, Lorain, OH. 44052.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
