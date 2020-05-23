Elmer J. Hall, age 93, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Born in Millstone, Kentucky on July 7, 1926, Elmer spent much of his youth working on the family’s thirty acre farm where they raised poultry as well as all types of vegetables. At the age of seventeen, he left his native Kentucky and moved to Lorain.Upon coming to Ohio, Elmer began working in the car shop for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company. His employment with the railroad was interrupted by his induction into the Army in 1945. He fulfilled duty assignments as a Private First Class attached to the 4561st Quartermaster Supply Company assisting in the recovery process in Germany and France. Elmer was the recipient of the Army Occupation Medal (Germany) as well as the World War II Victory Medal. He was a long-time member of VFW Post # 451 as well as Amvets Post # 47 and American Legion Post # 30 all of Lorain.Upon his discharge from the military, he rejoined the railroad where he continued to work as a brakeman until the time of his retirement in 1987.A member of St. Lad’s Social Club, Elmer enjoyed spending time with his family and breakfast groups as well as following all three Cleveland professional sports franchises.Survivors include his son, Jack Hall (Kathy) of North Ridgeville; daughter, Shirlie Garcia of Lorain; step-son, Edward Hall of Lorain; step-daughters, Kathleen Hall of Lorain, and Cheryl Coutris (Greg) of Independence. He also leaves nineteen grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; and fourteen great great grandchildren. Additional survivors include sister, Mavis Sisco (Robert) of Midlothian, Texas; and brothers, Duane “Bobby” Meade of Sheffield Village and Jimmy Meade (Luke Meade-Barlowe) of Bardstown, Kentucky. In addition, he leaves his former first wife and still close friend Mallie Smith of Avon Lake; sisters-in-law, Sue Meade of Sheffield Lake and Mary Meade of Deane, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Alfred Dorries of Lorain and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.Elmer was preceded in death by his father, John Ballard Hall; mother, Stella Meade (nee Yonts); wife, Dorothy Hall (nee Gubeno); daughters, Kathleen Maldonado, Marilyn Torres, and Janice Walker; brothers, Arnold Hall, Denver Meade, Donald Ray Meade, and Delano Meade; sisters, Margaret Hall, Ruby Meade and Reba Dorries; one grandson; and two great grandchildren.Private funeral services will be observed under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Burial with military honors conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to either Valor Home or the charity of the donor’s choice.To share your memories and condolences with Elmer’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.