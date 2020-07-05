Elmer Morgan

Elmer C. Morgan 92, formerly of Camden Twp, went to be with his Lord Friday, July 3, 2020 at Kingston Residence in Vermilion.He was born September 29, 1927 in Camden Twp. where he had been a life long area resident.Elmer graduated from Camden High School in 1945 and the Oberlin School of Business. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He spent his lifetime dedicated to serving his faith, country, community, and family.Elmer worked as a teller and auditor at Oberlin Savings Bank, an auditor at Pretzer and Co; Vermilion, and Old Phoenix National Bank, Medina. After retiring from the Banking business, Elmer started his second career as a Pastor at East Oberlin Community Church, Kipton Community Church, and Pittsfield Community Church.He was a life member of the American Legion and was the past Clerk of Camden Township. He enjoyed volunteering at various church events and leading Bible study groups, and teaching all levels of Sunday School. He also enjoyed gardening, watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and cheering on his grandchildren in their activities.The legacy he and Eleanor leave is a loving family, committed to honoring their example.Survivors include his loving children: Carol (Jim) Smerz of Centerville, Chuck (Judy) Morgan of Vermilion, Brenda, (Steve) Rippeth, of New Philadelphia, Beth, (Mark) Olen, Of Aurora, OR, Roberta Cadieux, of Buffalo Grove IL; 11 grandchildren: Jenny (Chad) Itnyre, Katie (JIm) Coates, Bryan (Joy) Morgan, Scott (Emily) Rippeth, Kimberly (Brad) Zebedis, Kelly (Brandon) O’Donnell, Jimmy (Taylor) Rippeth, Mike Olen, Tom Olen, Brad Cadieux, and David Cadieux; seven great-grandchildren: Andy, Owen Itnyre; Allie, Deacon Coates; Ruth, Charlie Morgan; and Jaxson O’Donnell. Also former exchange student Wilma Mejia Martinez (Wilson) of Quito Ecuador. (Twink)He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Eleanor Morgan in 2011; parents, Guy and Mildred (nee Whitney) Morgan; and his sisters: Ella Hill, Ruth Beam, and Alberta Edwards.Graveside services will be held at a later date at Camden Cemetery.The family suggests memorial contributions to Kingston Residence of Vermilion Activity Fund or World Vision.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefunerealhome.com
