Elmer P. Schneider, 98, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his daughter, Jeanne's home, in Lorain, Ohio with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 5, 1922, in Lorain, Ohio, where he was a lifelong resident. Elmer graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1940B. He married the love of his life, Josephine F. (nee Olejko), on February 12, 1947. Elmer and Josephine had three children and he was a dedicated, loyal, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua, Amvets Lodge # 47, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 3, and Lorain Saxon Club where he was trustee of the national lodge and secretary/treasurer of the local lodge. Elmer was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran, stationed in Hawaii. He was a Lorain Police Officer for 28 years, working the beat in South Lorain. Elmer was also on the Lorain County Sheriff Department for one year where they nicknamed him "The Sheriff." He has been retired longer than he was employed by the City of Lorain and not very many people have that opportunity. Elmer enjoyed traveling with his wife, and he loved playing cards with her family and friends. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, especially the Cleveland Indians. He is survived by his loving children, daughters, Jeanne (Garon) Petty and Arleen (Russell) Gilles, both of Lorain; son, George Schneider of Springfield, OH; sister, Edna Beeman (Bristol) of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Helen Chmielewski of Parma and Stella James of Lorain; brother-in-law, Edward Poprock of Lorain; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years of marriage, Josephine (nee Olejko); parents, Michael and Kathrina Schneider; sisters, Katherine E. Thompson, Elsie Gray and Mary Ann Orsini. A special thank you to the staff at Anchor Lodge Assisted Living and the Mercy Hospice Team for the care they gave our father. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 East Erie Avenue, Lorain, Fr. Gerald J. Keller, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elmer’s loving memory to A.T.S. Scholarship Fund, 5393 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44129. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.