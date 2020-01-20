|
Elmo Morton, 77, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1942 in Colson, Letcher County, Kentucky to Millard and Clair (Hall) Morton. "Mo" was a retiree of the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, having been a resident here since 1966. He was an avid fisherman and a Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan who also enjoyed spending time gardening. Mo is survived by his loving wife, Wilma (Armentrout) Morton; son, Bob Morton (Sandra); grandsons, Brandon and Nicholas Morton; and brothers, Don Morton (Joyce) and Jim Morton (Linda). He is also survived by daughters, Sandy Lewis (Don), Tammy Sturgil (Joe), and Robin Morton; son, Elmo, Jr.; and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mo was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathy Morton; and a brother, Dempsey Morton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21 at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at which time the funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in South Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 21, 2020