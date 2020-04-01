|
Eloise E. Smith (nee Davis), 92, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Manor Care Nursing Home in Parma following a lengthy illness. She was born April 16, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and had lived in Lorain, Ohio for over 85 years. She retired from Lorain National Bank and was a former employee at U.S. Steel and May Company. She had also worked as a porter for food services for inmates at the City of Lorain Police Department jail, and as a cook at Springer Nursing Homes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church of Lorain. She is survived by her children, Janice Flint, Theresa Harris, Anita Davis, Benjamin Smith Jr., Francetta Smith-Bergerson, Michelle Wirts (Joseph), Angalia Smith-Lewis, Venus Smith-Williams, Joseph Smith (Lisa), and Johnathon Smith (Stacey); 47 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Logan; and host of other relatives and friends. Eloise was preceded into death by her husband, Benjamin Smith Sr.; two sons, Ronald Johnigan, Larry Johnigan; a daughter, Linda Harris; grandsons, James Curtis Harris, Savoux Reeves, and Benjamin J. Reeves; her mother, Georgie Freeman; and father, June Johnigan; three brothers, James Davis, twins, David and Donald Davis; three sisters, Lanelle Campbell, Juanita Austin and Carolyn Harris. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 2, 2020