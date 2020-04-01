Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Eloise E. (Davis) Smith

Eloise E. Smith Obituary
Eloise E. Smith (nee Davis), 92, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Manor Care Nursing Home in Parma following a lengthy illness. She was born April 16, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and had lived in Lorain, Ohio for over 85 years. She retired from Lorain National Bank and was a former employee at U.S. Steel and May Company. She had also worked as a porter for food services for inmates at the City of Lorain Police Department jail, and as a cook at Springer Nursing Homes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church of Lorain. She is survived by her children, Janice Flint, Theresa Harris, Anita Davis, Benjamin Smith Jr., Francetta Smith-Bergerson, Michelle Wirts (Joseph), Angalia Smith-Lewis, Venus Smith-Williams, Joseph Smith (Lisa), and Johnathon Smith (Stacey); 47 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Logan; and host of other relatives and friends. Eloise was preceded into death by her husband, Benjamin Smith Sr.; two sons, Ronald Johnigan, Larry Johnigan; a daughter, Linda Harris; grandsons, James Curtis Harris, Savoux Reeves, and Benjamin J. Reeves; her mother, Georgie Freeman; and father, June Johnigan; three brothers, James Davis, twins, David and Donald Davis; three sisters, Lanelle Campbell, Juanita Austin and Carolyn Harris. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
