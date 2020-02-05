|
Elrod Albert Ponder Jr., 68, of Oberlin, passed away January 30, 2020 at Amherst University Hospital following a brief illness. He was born December 16, 1952 in Youngtown, Ohio and has lived in Oberlin, Ohio since 1981. He received his Bachelor and Master degrees from Youngstown State University in the field of education. He taught for many years in the Cleveland Public School System from where retired as an Administrator. He enjoyed listening to music and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He loved to watch the WNBA and was a fan of the Baylor Lady Bears and the Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball teams. Elrod is survived by his wife of 36 years, Constance M. Ponder (nee Campbell); step-son, Ray Ellington Jr. and step-grandson, Ray Ellington III, both of Westlake, OH; and a sister, Mary Ponder of Richland, Washington; and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elrod Sr. and Linner Ponder. Family will receive friends on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at The Lodge of New Russia Township, 46300 Butternut Ridge Rd, Oberlin, Ohio. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2020