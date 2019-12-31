|
|
Elsa I. Quinones, age 72, of Lorain, passed away while traveling in Missouri following a sudden illness. Born December 28, 1947 in Yauco, Puerto Rico, she moved to Lorain in 1977. Since 1998, Elsa had been working for Lorain Head Start as a child advocate. She loved spending time with her family and sharing stories. Elsa took great pleasure in caring for her grandchildren and cooking for her family. Surviving are her children, Jose M. Bermudez, Brenda L. Bermudez and Lucy Bermudez; grandchildren, Hector Batista, Jomara Bermudez, Rayssa Hernandez, Jomar Bermudez, Christian Nogueras, Miguel Nogueras, Jolymar Bermudez, Kyrstal Hays, Rafael Hernandez and Brandon Nogueras; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Luis Quinones, William Quinones, Victor Cotto, Anselmo Torres Jr. and Ruben Torres; sisters, Pauline Santiago, Nelida Montalvo, Victoria Rosas, Daisy Maldonado and Ruth Ann Torres. She was preceded in death by mother, Iris Bertha (nee Castro) Torres in 2002; and her father, Anibal Quinones in 1973. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rocky Ortiz, deacon of Sacred Heart Chapel, will officiate. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 2, 2020