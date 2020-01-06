|
Elsie V. McKinney (nee Edwards), 88, of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born July 2, 1931 in Letart, WV to the late Jackson and Ruby (Montgomery) Edwards. She lived in Lorain for the past 50 plus years and was a member of the First Community Church of God in Lorain. Elsie was a Sunday School Teacher and a Bible School Teacher for 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, puzzles, and watching game shows. Elsie is survived by her children, Edgar Ray McKinney, Wilson McKinney, Diane McKinney, and Belinda Grace; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Oral; and seven brothers. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gary Griffith officiating. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 8, 2020