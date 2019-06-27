|
Elvin E. Strait, 93, of Vermilion passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home.
Elvin was born May 14th, 1926 in Elyria. Elvin was drafted into World War II in 1944, where he served with the 53rd field artillery battalion in the Philippine Islands as a member of the A 155MM Howitzer crew.
Elvin earned the Philippine liberation ribbon, bronze star, Asiatic Pacific theater ribbon, victory medal and army of occupation medal. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #7576. Elvin enjoyed the outdoors, driving his tractor, working in his garden, camping with his family, and rebuilding anything with a piston. Elvin was a loyal Ford man and always drove a Ford. He worked for Ford Motor Co. for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He owned, cared for, and loved horses. He enjoyed watching westerns and was a fun and funny man who loved to make people laugh. He always had a chuckle near his heart.
Elvin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Carol (nee Neiding); sons, Bill Strait (Cathy) and Dan Strait (Tracy); daughters, Melissa Carpenter (Bob), Teri Hasenflue (Rich), and Alynne Zielinski (Stan); granddaughters, Nicole, Jessica, Jennifer, Brandi, and Katerina; grandsons, Daniel, Curtis, Nathan, Matthew, and Jonathan; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his sister, Maxine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Mamie (nee Farr) Strait; and seven brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH. Rev. Nick Cacciatore will officiate. Friends may also call after the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct Military Honors at 6 p.m. Immediately following the 11:00 a.m. service, friends and family are invited to the E & R Church, Ohio at Grand Street, Vermilion, OH to share a meal.
Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 28, 2019