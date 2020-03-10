|
Elvira E. Findley (nee Dayka), age 90, of Lorain, OH, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A longtime resident of Lorain, she graduated from Lorain High School and met the love of her life, Frank, soon afterwards. A shy man, it was Elvira who asked him out on a date. They were married for 68 years until Frank’s passing in 2017. Elvira was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church. She also was a member of the Virgin Mary Society along with serving on the Parish Council. She served as a eucharistic minister along with Frank, distributing communion at Mercy Hospital for a number of years. She also assisted with the Christmas and Easter Sausage Sale at St. Ladislaus. Elvira was preceded in death by father, Alex Dayka; mother, Ethel Dayka; brother, Ernest Dayka; brothers-in-law, Bill Findley and Jack Findley; and sisters-in-law, Alice Dayka and Virginia Findley. The love of her life, Frank, passed away in 2017. She is survived by sons, Frank (Pasty) Findley, of Beloit, WI and Jeff (Claudia) Findley, of Lawrenceville, GA; grandson, Evan, of Norcross, GA; granddaughter, Allison, of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Alex, of Dallas, GA; grandson, Angel, of Dallas, GA; granddaughter, Virginia, of Dallas, GA; and great-grandson, Caspian, of Dallas, GA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12th, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Her Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052. Please meet at Church. Rev. Fr. James P. Schmitz, Pastor of St. Leo the Great Parish, Cleveland, and Rev. Fr. John C. Retar, Pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, will officiate. Burial will for follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 11, 2020