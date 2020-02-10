Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Pena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira Helen (Silva) Pena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvira Helen (Silva) Pena Obituary
Elvira Helen Pena (née Silva), age 89, of Lorain, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 following a short illness. Vedo, as she was affectionately known to her friends and family, was born September 8, 1930 in Lorain to Juan and Gregoria Silva (née Gaitan). She worked at Southside pharmacy in south Lorain where she met her husband, Amado "Moe" G. Pena. They married on April 30, 1954 and raised four children together. They were married for 65 years. Vedo worked for Lorain City Schools for many years and eventually retired in 1993. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Amado "Moe" Pena, of Lorain; daughter, Lisa Ann (Jose) Perez of Lorain; sons, Michael (Monica) Pena and Albert (Lydia) Pena of Amherst; brother, Rafael (Lucia) Silva of Lorain; grandchildren, Nicole (Alshi) Williams, Michael Pena, Anthony Pena, Melissa (Michael) Ramirez, Jason (Lynn) Perez, Erik Perez, Alejandro Pena; and 10 great-grandchildren. Vedo was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Gregoria Silva (née Gaitan); brothers, Salvador Silva and Antonio "Tony" Silva; sister, Esther Gonzalez; and son, Gilbert Pena. Vedo is loved fiercely and will be remembered by the incredible family she and Moe built together. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -