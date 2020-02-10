|
|
Elvira Helen Pena (née Silva), age 89, of Lorain, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 following a short illness. Vedo, as she was affectionately known to her friends and family, was born September 8, 1930 in Lorain to Juan and Gregoria Silva (née Gaitan). She worked at Southside pharmacy in south Lorain where she met her husband, Amado "Moe" G. Pena. They married on April 30, 1954 and raised four children together. They were married for 65 years. Vedo worked for Lorain City Schools for many years and eventually retired in 1993. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Amado "Moe" Pena, of Lorain; daughter, Lisa Ann (Jose) Perez of Lorain; sons, Michael (Monica) Pena and Albert (Lydia) Pena of Amherst; brother, Rafael (Lucia) Silva of Lorain; grandchildren, Nicole (Alshi) Williams, Michael Pena, Anthony Pena, Melissa (Michael) Ramirez, Jason (Lynn) Perez, Erik Perez, Alejandro Pena; and 10 great-grandchildren. Vedo was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Gregoria Silva (née Gaitan); brothers, Salvador Silva and Antonio "Tony" Silva; sister, Esther Gonzalez; and son, Gilbert Pena. Vedo is loved fiercely and will be remembered by the incredible family she and Moe built together. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2020