Emile Thomas Alu, 100, of Lorain, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hospice of Medina County after a short illness.
He was born October 12, 1918 in Lorain, where he had been a resident until moving to Spencer, OH 5 years ago.
Emile was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Emile started his career at National Tube Co., Lorain which became Thew Shovel. He retired from Thew Shovel after 30 plus years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Lorain. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed being a musician, playing the drums and singing with various bands including the Jimmy Dulio Band, Harry Herman Trio, and the Jimmy Alu Band. He played at the Columbia Ball Room, Cedar Point Ball Room, and various places in the Lorain and Cleveland area.
He is survived by his daughters, Marcia (Jeff) Britt of Spencer and Christine (Don) Dordevski of Medina; son, Marc (Rae Anne) Alu of Avon Lake; grandchildren, Eric, Alexandra, and Michael Campos; and great granddaughter, Mika Campos.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Barbara Alu in 2013; parents, Liborio and Antoinette (nee Arena) Alu; brothers, Ross "ZaZa", Tony, and Jimmy Alu; and his sisters, Asunta "Susan" Alu at birth, Dorothy "Dolly" Ortenzi, Phyliss "Lilly" Alu, and Mary Furci.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of a Celebration Of Life Service at 11:00 am at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Private inurnment with Military Honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 7, 2019