|
|
Emily June Crawford (nee House), 93, formerly of Lorain, fell asleep and entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2019 at 9:23 p.m..Emily was born November 4, 1925, to David and Alice (nee Sechrist) House, in Steubenville, Ohio. Her childhood and teenage years were spent in the small, pleasant and cooperative town of Layton, PA, where she said that everyone worked together to survive the Great Depression "with no one better than us, and we weren't better than anyone else".Her dad worked as a mason (bricklayer) and maintained a Victory garden at home to sustain the family. Her mom was a good hearted domestic worker who loved to bake and sell pies, and was very particular about her kitchen as Emily recalled not being allowed to do the dishes.She and her younger brother David House, Jr. (now deceased), walked many miles to attend Perryopolish High School, as they had no car. She earned 25 cents for shopping for her grandma on Saturdays and used it for roller skating, movies, or saved it. During the harsh winters, Emily enjoyed sled riding and ice skating and summers were spent in parks where there was country music. Emily developed a life long love for country music and the radio. She enjoyed visiting Branson and her favorite local singer over many decades was Terry Lee Goffee. In high school she was very good at mechanical drawing and expressive writing with beautiful penmanship. Emily was also a volunteer in Pittsburgh at Mercy Hospital. After high school she found it advantageous to work in the mail room at Dravo Corporation's Neville Island shipyard in Coraopolis, PA.She had dreams of going to school to be a beautician, but that didn't work out. Emily was married for 40 years to William Charles Crawford, who moved the family to Lorain, Ohio in 1964, and he preceded her in death.Emily was a member of Lighthouse United Methodist Church, Lorain. She was a fabulous cook, baker, homemaker, a thoughtful mother, and loving grandmother. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering and helping people at Autumn Ages Nursing Home. She also like the outdoors and taking long walks.Emily is survived by her daughters, Donna J. (Robert) Sabota of Beaufort, SC; Lucinda "Cindy" (James) Lohiser of Vermilion, and Luanne B. Crawford of Palmdale, CA; grandchildren, Dr. Rob Sabota, Jeff Sabota, Heather Shlutz, and Hillary Shlutz; and her great-grandsons, David and Andrew Sabota.Friends may call Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.at Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Friends may also call Saturday, July 27, 2109 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m at Light House United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Rd., Lorain, Ohio 44053. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.The family wishes eternal peace for Emily and suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road Lorain, OH 44053, or the Light House United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Rd., Lorain, Ohio 44053Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 22, 2019